Monett school district to decide on multi-million dollar bond issue

MONETT, Mo. — Voters in the Monett school district will soon decide on a multi-million dollar bond issue to build a new facility.

The school board is proposing a 25-cent tax levy for a $21 million bond issue to build a new middle school.

A home valued at $100,000 would pay roughly $48 annually to this new tax.

The need comes after an increase in enrollment over the past decade, which has lead to an overcrowding issue.

The new middle school will be connected to Scott Regional Technology Center.

Bringing more grade levels into a new and bigger facility will alleviate overcrowding and eliminate students traveling between buildings.

Russ Moreland, Monett School District Superintendent, said “If that becomes a 6th, 7th, and 8th grade, which is very standard for a middle school, 4th and 5th would move into our current 5th and 6th. We currently have some middle school classes in that building because they’re in three different buildings and so if you take them out, now that building suddenly gets bigger because the middle school is pulled out.”

If the bond passes on April 7th, groundbreaking will be scheduled for fall of 2020, with a move in date of 2022.

There will be a community informational meeting Monday, January 27th at the current middle school to answer any questions.