Monett Regional Airport undergoing multi-million dollar expansion project

MONETT, Mo. — A multi-million dollar project is underway at the Monett Regional Airport. it’s getting a new 6000-foot runway.

The current runway is 5000 feet — and will be transformed in to a 6000-foot taxiway. the 30 million dollar project is being funded by a grant from FAA and MODOT.

“The city of Monett and the Monett comunity has a tremendous amount of commercial aircrafts coming in and out for business purpuses, and so with the expansion of that going on, we have more and more planes in and out all the time. We really needed to have that expansion, and that will just be tramendous in the future as far as growth for Monett,” said Chris Weiner — Monett City Administrator.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of next year.