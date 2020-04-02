Monett police have two bullet-proof vests stolen

MONETT, Mo. (KOLR) — Monett Police are searching for two bulletproof vests that were stolen out of an officer’s personal vehicle.

The vests are black With MDOC, Missouri Department of Correction, on the front.

Police believe a person in Monett was trying to sell a similar vest.

Back in February, a medic with the Monett Fire Department had a bulletproof vest stolen from his vehicle.

The police chief, Greg Daoud, says they are seeing an overall increase in crimes.

“On the initial onset of this pandemic actually everything kind of slowed down but as time kinda proceeds on, but the criminal element is still out there and they are not abiding by the keeping space from other people or property so we are back out trying to make a high visibility presence in those neighborhoods and areas that are having problems,” Daoud said.

Police do say they have a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the stolen vests is asked to call Monett Police Department at (417) 235-4241.