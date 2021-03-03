Monett PD see increase in vehicle break-ins

MONETT, Mo. — So far this year, the Monett Police Department has seen an increase in vehicle break-ins.

More than a dozen vehicles have been affected. The crimes have taken place at laundromat and store parking lots. Monett Police Detective, Scott Landreth, points out whether people step away from their car or leave it open, it’s an easy target for someone to break in.

He recommends to keep your doors locked, not to leave valuables in your vehicle, and if you do park somewhere, park where there are cameras.

Scott Landreth, Detective, said, “Just please lock your doors and not only you’re vehicles but your homes as well.”

So far, no arrests have been made.