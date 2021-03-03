Monett officials approve yearly budget

MONETT, Mo. — Monett city officials have approved this year’s budget of $48 million.

It was approved last month and will go into effect April 1st. The city wants to focus on transportation and airport improvements – like a new 6,000 foot runway. In addition to the runway funds, officials hope to use the money on right-of-way acquisition for Central Avenue, storm drains, and sidewalk improvements on the Chapell Drive Overpass Project.

Dennis Pyle, City Administrator, said, “Yeah it was important to us to let the voters know when they approved that additional sales tax, that it was not going to replace any existing funds it was all supplemental new funding for improvements to the road ways sidewalks, and the runway at the airport.”

With the current budget the city will have a projected balance of $16 million by March of next year.