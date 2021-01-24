Monett nursing home forced to evacuate

MONETT, Mo. — A nursing home in Monett was evacuated after construction crews exposed Asbestos.

Barry County Emergency Management says “Bentonview Park Health and Rehab” was evacuated just after 5:15 P.M. Friday.

They say construction crews were removing tiles and exposed Asbestos so they evacuated all 57 residents.

Thirty nursing home residents went to temporary nursing home locations Friday night.

And 27 went into a temporary shelter at the old Cox Hospital in Monett.

This morning ambulances transported patients to other facilities in the state.

David Compton Director of Barry County Office of Emergency Management, says, “The most important thing is we’ve gotten them out of the environment and we’ve gotten them to a safe sanitary and secure location where we can keep them safe until the repairs can be made.”

Sunday an Asbestos Abatement Contractor is on site evaluating the extent of the damage.

Barry County Emergency Management says cleaning crews estimate it will take four to six weeks to clean the facility before residents can come back.