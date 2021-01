MONETT, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – Just hours after the new Cox Monett hospital is opened, the old facility is used as an emergency shelter.

The Barry County Emergency Management is assisting with evacuating patients from Bentonview Park Health and Rehab to the former Cox Monett Hospital.

Cox Monett is so far calling it an “environmental issue” at the nursing home.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more info becomes available.