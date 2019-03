Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAWRENCE CO., Mo. - Corey Jones, 37, of Monett was walking in the lane of traffic on Lawrence Farm road 2140 North of Freistaatt around 9:30 Friday night when a car hit him.

The Lawrence County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver, Grant Jester, 28, was not injured, and was tested for alcohol by law.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D's 16th fatality of the year.