Monett High School students compete in “Spark Tank” competition for $2000 to invest in their business

MONETT, Mo. — Some local high school students were vying for business money tonight in Monett.

Tonight the Monett Chamber Foundation held its first “Monett Spark Tank.” a form of the popular TV show “Shark Tank.” the students signed up for the free six-week class and met with local experts to develop business plans.

Tonight, three seniors were competing for the chance to win money to start or expand their businesses. The top two each won $2000 dollars.

One from Monett will expand his mobile car detailing business. The other from Wheaton — will expand her nail design company.

“I love what I do. I love designing nails. I just don’t know where to go from there. I know what I want to use the money for I just don’t know what I want to do first. But it feels really good,” said Candace Lee, Spark Tank Winner.

“I’m very excited to see where this money and this new investment that I’m going to invest into my business takes me,” said Andrew Kranz, Spark Tank Winner.

The Chamber received a grant for the prize money from the “Missouri Afterschool Network.”