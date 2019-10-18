Monett Fire partners with First State Bank to raise money for BCFO

MONETT, Mo. — The Monett Fire Department partnered with First State Bank for the 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser.

The campaign runs the entire month of October and every Friday. The department will bring their fire trucks to the bank parking lot.

Last year, the fire department raised $1,800 for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. The non-profit helps those affected in the community with paying for travel expenses, mammograms, and treatments.

And, the community can donate at the Pierce City, Monett, and Purdy First State Bank branches.

“We do a lot for the community,” explained First State Bank President Randy Henderson. “We offered our parking lot, our building, our facilities to them. They took it and we’re grateful that they did and can partner with them.”

“We help people. That’s our job and so we want to give back to the community,” added MFD Lieutenant Dustin Stellwagen.

The Monett Fire Department will be back with their trucks next Friday at the Monett branch from 11 to 5.