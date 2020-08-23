Monett festival takes place

MONETT, Mo. — Vendors and community members head to Downtown Monett for a day full of fun and entertainment.

The repurposed Faire Festival celebrated its 7th year with special guests from all over the area.

This was an all day event with vendors, live music, and even food trucks.

Some of the items up for grabs included antique decor, succulents, as well as handmade jewelry.

One vendor was especially grateful to be at this event due to how her company got started.

Robyn Crum, Vendor at Repurposed Faire Festival, says, “Breezie’s crafts and more was started for my 27-year-old autistic daughter. She’s at home with me 24/7 and we started doing things together, making crafts.”

Some of the items crumm was selling included face masks, hot pads, and woodwork.

This event continues tomorrow with a car show, activities, and a pet parade.

For a full list of the festival’s activities, click here