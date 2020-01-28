Monett closer to being a smoke free city

MONETT, Mo. — The Monett City Council is one step closer to being a smoke-free city.

The city gave final passage of two ordinances.

One would restrict vaping in public places and other would raise the age to purchase tobacco products to 21.

The smoking and vaping ordinance was introduced back in July.

Recently President Trump signed a bill raising the age to 21 across the county.

Monett City Administrator Dennis Pyle says the city went ahead and passed its ordinance to align with the federal government.

Dennis Pyle, City Administrator, Monett, said, “Studies have shown that 96% of current smokers started smoking before the age of 21. So we think by limiting access to tobacco products from 18 to 21 is a way to possibly reduce the number of people that start.”

The city also introduced a new section on medical marijuana into the city handbook, as such products become legal in the state.