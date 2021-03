MONETT, Mo. — Monett is mourning the loss of a long-time city leader.

City Commissioner Jerry Dierker has died. It was announce Monday on the city’s social media page. Dierker was elected to the position in 1996 — serving the community for more than 25 years.

He played a key role in many projects over the years that grew the city. In a statement, city officials say – “Monett is a better place because of Jerry Dierker and we say thank you — and may you rest in peace.”