Monett Children’s Center nonprofit receives $350K in funding from the state of Missouri

MONETT, Mo. — The state of Missouri is giving a financial boost to a local nonprofit.

The Children’s Center has been approved for $350,000 in state tax credits. The money will cover a substantial portion of the cost to remodel and expand its location in Monett.

Demand has outpaced space in that building — prompting the need for construction.

“Hopefully bolster our fundraising efforts by offering those 70% tax credits us for this. And that still won’t get us quite to the dollar amount that we need but we’re hopeful for some additional grant funding to help finish that off,” said Matt Stewart, Children’s Center.

The organization already has some money set aside for the project. The hope is to start construction within the next two or three years.