Monday night house fire in Joplin is ruled an arson

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — A house fire in Joplin Monday night is considered an arson.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the Joplin Fire Chief says the fire is ruled as “incendiary.”

By definition, incendiary means the fire was caused by something designed to start a fire.

The call came in shortly before 8:00 pm on Monday, February 24th. Crews responded to 2102 S Joplin Avenue, which is the southwest corner of 21st and Joplin Avenue.

First responders reported a two-story vacant home had fire coming from a window.

Firefighters put the fire out and remained on scene until around 10:45 pm.

JFD had 6 units and 17 personnel respond to the fire. Joplin Police and METS Ambulance Service assisted.

No one was injured.

