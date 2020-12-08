MOKAN Partnership focusing on growth

FOUR STATE AREA — A local economic development agency is work ready — again.

Jasper County has just been recertified as a work ready region for another 5 years. It was the first work ready region in the country and part of the MOKAN Partnership. The regional group assists the growth of existing businesses, attracting new employers, grows the regional workforce, and supports entrepreneurship in a 7 county region in the tri-state area.

Tony Robyn is the Director of the MOKAN Partnership and says the honor is a win-win for those seeking work, as well as those seeking employees.

Tony Robyn, Director, MOKAN Partnership, said, “They look to MOKAN and others, the Workforce Investment Board, Crowder College uh training programs, to see what types of educational opportunities are available for their employees both from a new employee, maybe just coming out of high school or college and also just education in general.”

Robyn says the next Four State Region they hope to get certified is Crawford County, Kansas.