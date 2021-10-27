MoJobs Connect Mobile App launched to help Missouri residents find work easier

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Higher Education, and Workforce Development have teamed up for the benefit of Show-Me State residents looking for work.

The two organizations are offering a convenient, 24 hour a day option to search for jobs through their new “MoJobs Connect” mobile app. And Pam Regan says every time you open the app on any mobile device it instantly provides a list of recent job openings that match a user’s resume.

“It gives you access to the Jobs.Mo.Gov account on your phone, so you just download the app either the Google Play Store or the Apple I Store and you can you can register, you can job search, you can put your resume in there, so it makes it very convenient,” said Pam Regan, One Stop Operator, Missouri Job Center.

