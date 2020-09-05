MODOT working to keep Labor Day travelers safe

MISSOURI — The Labor Day weekend is the traditional end of the Summer travel season. And if you plan on taking a road trip, you’ll have lots of company.

MODOT is doing it’s part to help make your holiday commute as safe as possible by suspending highway construction. But that doesn’t mean they’re taking down construction sites.

Sergeant John Lueckenhoff with the Missouri Highway Patrol says drivers should be attentive at all times but especially when they start seeing signs indicating a work zone ahead.

And most importantly, he says everyone in the vehicle should wear your seat belt at all times.

Sgt. John Lueckenhoff, Mo. Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, said, “Pay attention, wear your seat belt, we’re we’re up around almost 70% of all the people that have died this year aren’t wearing their seat belts and that’s just unacceptable, don’t let what would be a celebratory weekend turn into a tragedy .”

Even though traffic has been down as much as 44% on state roads at the height of the pandemic shutdown, Sergeant Lueckenhoff says there hasn’t been a corresponding drop in deadly crashes.

“There are gonna be people in our state that next year on Labor Day they’re gonna remember that that’s when their loved one was killed, their friend was killed and that will be that constant reminder, don’t let that be you, pay attention, wear your seat belt and chose a sober driver.”