MISSOURI — MODOT officials are warning motorists to be careful if they are headed East of the Joplin area.

They say conditions through the Southern part of the state are rapidly deteriorating as frozen precipitation moves into the region South of Springfield to North of Cape Girardeau. Parts of that region could receive up to a half inch of ice.

Even though crews will work 12 hour shifts spreading chemicals, the temperature could be cold enough to limit the effectiveness of those treatments.