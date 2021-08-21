MoDOT to connect the current I-49 roadway to the new section of roadway

MCDONALD COUNTY — There’s some roadwork that will affect your commute if you live or work in McDonald County.

Starting Monday, MoDOT will be working to connect the current I-49 roadway to the new section of roadway.

The construction will take place Monday-Thursday around the clock at the Missouri Route 90 bridge over I-49 west of Jane.

Construction will also take place at the same time on I-49 between McDonald County Route H and Wolf Den Road near Pineville.

Traffic delays are expected so finding an alternate route is recommended.

