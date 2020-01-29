MoDOT supports national effort to fight human trafficking

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined with other transportation stakeholders to help fight human trafficking, an effort that U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao yesterday said called for renewed focus through the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking pledge.

“We appreciate Secretary Chao’s leadership on this important issue which reinforces and compliments regional efforts underway,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “We are committed to educating our employees and raising public awareness of human trafficking issues impacting our state and nation.”

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the 20-year anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victim’s Protection Act of 2000. In 2019, Missouri ranked 12th nationally with 178 reported human trafficking cases.

