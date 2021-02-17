MODOT says road conditions looking up

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Transportation has been working non-stop to clear highways.

MODOT has been working around the clock since Sunday treating and plowing highways. MODOT says road conditions are improving — but they are still working throughout the night to treat low volume areas. They say this week’s negative wind chills have been affecting their trucks and causing the fuel to gel up or causing mechanical issues.

MODOT says this week they’ve had three vehicles hit MODOT trucks — because drivers were not paying attention or came too close. He says the crashes were happening towards Joplin on I-44. They are asking drivers to prepare for this weather before leaving their house.

Darin Hamelink, MODOT District Maintenance Engineer, said, “give us plenty of room and also give yourself plenty of time in the morning to get your car thawed out and get to work because if you just wake up at your normal time you’re kind of putting yourself behind the 8 ball. Then you’re gonna kind of feel rushed to get to work you just need more time. Especially if your car is sitting out and covered in ice.”

He says drivers should be prepared when braving the cold and snowy conditions. He says car maintenance is key – so make sure your tires are in good shape and reduce your speed during winter conditions.

MODOT recommends keeping an emergency kit in your car with blankets, water, and to make sure your phone is fully charged.