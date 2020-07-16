MODOT says 110 pedestrians killed in 2019

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Transportation says 110 pedestrians were killed in the state in 2019.

Another 307 suffered serious injuries from those accidents.

The biggest factors, failure to yield, not paying attention and drugs or alcohol.

Pedestrian deaths in Joplin are low, but officers say one is too many.

Cpt. William Davis, Joplin Police Dept., said, “We’re fortunate in this area that we haven’t had a high number of pedestrian involved fatalities incidents with motor vehicle crashes. So, it’s important that people make sure that they are aware of their surroundings when they’re driving, they’re driving their vehicle in a safe manner they’re not on their phones, they’re not eating, they’re not doing anything that could be distracted driving.”

This year there have been 402 traffic fatalities in Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This time last year there were 359.