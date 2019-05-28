MoDOT resurfaces 32nd Street and intersections in Joplin during June

JOPLIN, Mo. - Getting around Joplin could be a little more complicated next week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be working on intersections and resurfacing 32nd Street throughout the month of June. The driving surface will be replaced from Main Street to Route 249. There will also be new traffic signals, turn lanes, and sidewalk work at the 32nd Street intersections with Main, Indiana and Connecticut.

Crews will work overnight which will involve some lane closings. But all lanes of traffic will be open to traffic during daytime hours.

Construction will wrap up by July 1st.

