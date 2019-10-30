MoDOT pushes forward on replacing bridges across Southwest Missouri

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI–Road crews are on target to finish a bridge project over Shoal Creek on time.

Monday, crews poured the driving surface for the eastbound bridge over Shoal Creek on I-44 in Jasper County. Workers still need make repairs under the eastbound bridge deck, including painting girders. Once that work is finished, the contractor will stripe the bridge deck.

It’s part of a rehabilitation project to both the east and westbound bridges west of Missouri Route 43. Both bridges are expected to be open to traffic by December 15th. Cost for the project is $3.5 million.

And, major construction is underway to replace thirteen bridges and rehabilitate six others between Sarcoxie and Halltown. Currently, crews are working in four different locations in the Mount Vernon area. These phases of the project are expected to be complete before Christmas. At that point, construction will stop and all lanes of traffic will open as normal. Work will resume against in spring once the weather has improved.

The entire project is expected to be complete by December 2021 with a price tag of $36 million.

For a complete look at the project, click here.