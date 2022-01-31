AVILLA, Mo. (KSNF) – A 14-day online public meeting will be held, focusing on the traffic impacts of replacing a bridge in Jasper County.

It’s a $2.4 million project on the White Oak Creek Bridge on Route 96, east of Avilla.

The current bridge is nearing 100 years old, built back in 1925 before it was updated extensively in 1955.

About 3,800 vehicles cross the bridge everyday, with truck traffic making up 22% of that total.

New bridge specs include:

2 feet higher

16 feet wider

15 feet longer

MODOT Map of project

Traffic impacts include:

Bridge closed for up to 120 days

Detour for trucks using Route 39, Route 37, and I-44

Detour for cars using Route U, Route F, and MO Route 37

Construction contracts are expected to be awarded in April 2022.

The online public meeting can be accessed through MODOT’s website from February 7th to February 21st.