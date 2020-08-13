MODOT hiring in preparation for Winter

MISSOURI — Even though we’re still in the heat of Summer, the Missouri Department of Transportation is already planning for the return of Winter.

MODOT is currently hiring full time positions in road maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions.

Those positions need to be filled soon, so there will be enough time for training in advance of the onset of Winter weather.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a background check.

For more information on the openings and how to apply for them, follow the link below.

www.modot.org