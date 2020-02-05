MODOT gearing up for Winter weather

MISSOURI — With plenty of snow predicted in tomorrow’s forecast, the Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for the Winter weather.

MODOT says they will be closely monitoring the weather to ensure their crews are able to spread their sodium chloride mix before the roads get bad.

With the forecast predicting three to five inches of snow, that doesn’t rule out the chances of sleet or ice.

MODOT employees say if you see one of their vehicles on the road, be sure to give them plenty of space to do their job safely.

Richard Starchman, Maintenance Supervisor, MODOT, said, “Like I said, if everybody sees us out there, give us plenty of room to work. The quicker we get out there the less traffic is best for us to get out there and get our job done.”

To remain up-to-date on tomorrow’s weather, you keep an eye on our website at fourstateshomepage.com.