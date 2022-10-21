MISSOURI— MoDOT is looking for some help in its efforts to prepare for upcoming winter storms. Some residents may already be able to help out and may not even realize it.

If you’ve driven a truck or school bus, for example, you could probably qualify to drive a snow plow.

“They would fit real well, if they just need a little extra income, if they already got a CDL, that’s probably one of the biggest hurdles. So yeah we’d definitely would be interested in them, you know retired truck drivers, bus drivers if they cancel school, and they want to plow snow, that would be great,” said Darin Hamelink, MoDOT District Engineer.

For more information on possibly becoming a MoDOT truck operator, you can follow this link here.