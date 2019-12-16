MODOT crews working to keep roads safe in anticipation of winter weather

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hard at work keeping southwest Missourians safe on the roads during the winter storm.

MODOT crews have been working since 6 a.m. Sunday morning, treating overpasses and bridges with rock salt.

With all of the snow that has fallen in Kansas City, full crews have been working nonstop.

Crews were dispatched Sunday morning because of the concerns with the morning commute Monday, as well as temperatures dropping overnight.

Officials recommend allowing yourself extra time when traveling in wintry conditions, drive slower, and if you can avoid driving altogether, do so.

Darin Hamelink, MODOT District Maintenance Engineer, says, “If they don’t have to go in [Monday] or [Sunday night], I would definitely advise staying home if they can. Another thing is, you know, if you don’t have the luxury of a garage and your car is sitting out all night, give yourself plenty of time to get it thawed out.”

MODOT crews will continue to work through Sunday night and throughout the winter event Monday.