MODOT campaign wins national award

MISSOURI — A show-me state safety campaign is an award winner.

The Missouri Department of Transportation started the “buckle up, phone down” campaign on state roadways back in 2017.

It’s designed to discourage distracting driving.

It has now received an Excellence in Regional Transportation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations known as N.A.D.O.

The award recognizes noteworthy safety programs.

Not only that, but three other states now use the campaign as well, Nebraska, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.