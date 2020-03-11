MODOT and MHP reminding teens to wear seat belts

MISSOURI — MODOT and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are reminding teens how dangerous a car ride can be if they are not wearing a seat belt.

Law enforcement officers say drivers between the ages of 16 and 24 are the worst violators of the seat belt law.

Out of the 56 teenagers who were killed in a traffic crash in Missouri in 2019, 79% percent were not buckled.

Teens say usually when they’re not wearing a seat belt, it’s because they are driving at low speeds.

Sgt. John Lueckenhoff, Missouri State Highway Patrol, said, “Various slow speed crashes can still be deadly. Here in Missouri, we actually have in our data base a fatality crash that happened at twelve miles per hour. It’s not only speed when you should be wearing your seat belt.”

Law enforcement wants to remind all permit drivers and passengers that they must wear a seat belt, under Missouri’s Graduated License Law.