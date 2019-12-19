Modoc Nation joins list of tribes who now have access to national crime database

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Modoc Nation is one of 29 other tribes nationwide who now have access to the national crime information database. The Department of Justice Tribal Access Program (TAP) is how the tribes were able to get access.

Federally recognized tribes can use information collected to better handle crime in their areas. Missing people and suspects can be found much quicker with access to the system.

The goverment is adding more tribes to the database to improve public safety and help tribes keep Native American communities safe.

This is the fifth expansion of TAP and more than 75 tribes across the country benefit from the services.