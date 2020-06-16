“Modified Memories”: Kansas yearbook teacher making 2020 one for the books

MORAN, Kan. — From piling cleats and track spikes together to traveling to each of the school’s seniors to take their prom pictures, one Southeast Kansas teacher is helping make the year 2020 one for the books.

Nine years ago, Halie Luken walked across the stage at Marmaton Valley High School, celebrating her graduation with the rest of the Class of 2011. Now, she herself is a teacher at the very school she once walked the halls of.

“It’s great because my teachers inspired me so much to be the light for others and now I’m here almost 10 years later hoping to do the same thing for my students,” Luken explained.

Allison Heim, MVHS Senior

Marmaton Valley sits in the small town of Moran, Kan. that houses less than 1,000 people. This year, 16 seniors were expected to graduate before Kansas schools were shut down, including Allison Heim.

“Initially, I was upset because I wouldn’t get to see my friends, it was a very uncertain situation. I didn’t know things were going to look moving forward, it was just kind of a whirlwind of emotion.”

Luken teaches subjects including Spanish, Drama, and Yearbook at MVHS, but with school being cut short due to COVID-19, so was her schedule. Along with the heartache of missing her students, Luken was also presented a challenge — how do you finish a yearbook for a school year with the slate wiped clean for prom, graduation, and spring sports?

“I walked in to my classroom and it was like nothing had happened, no one was there,” said Luken. “How do you document that? How do you tell that story?”

But, with the click of a button and the hard work of a few students, the answer slowly presented itself.

“I attended this webinar that helped in the process of creating these spreads out of basically nothing. It helped us tell the truth of what happened in 2020.”

“We meet about two to three times a week and spend hours just working on the book, editing pages to make sure it gets done on time,” Heim explained. “We were just trying to get it done the best that we can with the time that we have.”

Bringing with it a raw and sorrowful reality, each page has a story to tell on a larger scale for when people look back on the year 2020: How did MVHS cope with the impact of COVID-19?

“It’s really important to have this book everyone can look at years ahead and see how the year was different, but how we still did things and how we still made it work,” said Heim.

This gave Luken the idea for a new section of the book…

“‘Letters to COVID-19’ was a way for our teachers and staff to tell how they really felt about COVID-19 and what it did to them,” Luken explained. “There were some who had sports seasons canceled, others who wanted to go to prom.”

And from there, telling the story of surviving COVID-19.

“We had students who were self-isolating through all of this and we saw what that looked like for them, we also had students who were still working through everything as well,” added Luken.

A mountain of track spikes and baseball and softball cleats measured out what spring athletes would have worn for the 2020 season. And, while schools across the nation honored student-athletes with the “Be the Light” initiative in April, the Moran, Kan., community added a twist that will also be included in the spread.

“Our city owns the ball fields and we got their permission, but we decided that we were going to do it the morning of,” Luken laughed. “But we knew that some people weren’t able to go to the event and that others may not be home, so we encouraged them to leave their porch lights on in honor of our athletes.”

Next came prom. Originally scheduled for a weekend in April, the theme was to be “A Night in Caribbean Paradise.” Luken and her handful of students traveled across the entire area to ensure that each student could make an appearance (gallery below).

“We knew that a lot of these girls had already bought their dresses for prom and didn’t want them to go to waste, so for three weeks we planned to go out and take pictures of the juniors and seniors.”

“It was a unique way to connect with others even in the midst of this outbreak,” added Luken.

And last but not least came the celebration seniors have been waiting for. For graduation, the school held a small ceremony that honored each of the 16 seniors individually, along a cruise night and a parade to celebrate the Class of 2020.

“We had a lot of people come out and support us, and then the graduates and their parents got to walk through the senior hallway one more time,” Heim explained. “I thought it was a great way to have a final send-off before we all went our separate ways.”

Knowing that shehas helped these students get closure on a hectic school year brings Luken bittersweet feelings.

“It’s really sad that they didn’t get to do the things that other seniors have, but I hope this brings them some kind of hope for the future — that it does get better,” said Luken.

“I think it really speaks to her character that she’s willing to put in work on a book that isn’t really necessarily for her — it’s for her students,” Heim added. “She really does truly care about her students. She’s just a really great teacher and I’m so grateful that I get to work with her often.

Luken says that yearbook pre-sales have topped the past five years.

“We pre-ordered 65 books this year and people have gone crazy for them. There’s only a few left.”

Showing that the 2019-20 school year — complete with a plot twist, two-month intermission, and an incredible ending — will for sure be one for the books.

