Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may arrive in Missouri Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Millions of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are set to be shipped out today and could start arriving in all 50 states as early as tomorrow. The Moderna vaccine, the second COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in the US, cleared its final major hurdle yesterday with a CDC committee recommending its use for many people.

Some 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be sent to over 3,200 sites in the first round of shipments. That is far more than the 636 sites that the Pfizer vaccine went to in its initial batch.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the Moderna vaccine will be used to vaccinate residents and staff in long term care facilities as well as additional health care workers. Long term care facilities will work with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to administer the Moderna shots.

Moderna is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Its vaccine can be given to people 18 and older, while those 16 and older are able to get the Pfizer vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine also doesn’t need to be stored at the super cold temperatures that are necessary for storage of the Pfizer product. The Moderna vaccine is given in two shots like the Pfizer product. But there are 28 days between the Moderna shots while people wait 21 days to receive the second Pfizer shot.

Authorities are still waiting for details about the arrival of the Moderna vaccine in Missouri and the St. Louis area. The hope is that those details will come later today.