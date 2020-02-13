Mock Interview Day helps prepare MSSU students for the workforce

JOPLIN, Mo. — A college degree alone is not enough for someone to land their first big job.

You’ve got to nail that job interview.

Learning what to do and not to do is the purpose behind Missouri Southern Mock Interview Day.

You also must be able to articulate what you learned in college.

Plus detail any internships before graduation.

Alex Gandy, MSSU Career Services Director, said, “Students are paired up with community members from around the Four State community whether those are HR generalists or talent acquisition specialists, we’re incredibly thankful for over 40 volunteers today and they’ll meet and have one 30 minute interviewed to receive some practice questions and some coaching.”

This is the second year for the event.