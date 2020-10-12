Mobile Hotspots now at Joplin Public Library

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Public Library users can now enjoy new, exciting opportunities to access broadband technologies.

With the help of Cares Act Funding, the library has purchased 20 wireless mobile hotspots and an outdoor wireless access point.

The hotspots can provide Wi-Fi for up to 15 devices.

Hotspots can be checked out from the library or reserved online.

The check-out period is set at 21-days.

Free public Wi-Fi is now available 24/7 in the parking lot and outdoor areas of the library.

We’ve provided more information on our website here