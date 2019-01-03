MO to see second youngest state rep. ever sworn in

Missouri will see the second youngest state representative ever sworn in this year, and he's from right here in the southwest part of the state.

Dirk Deaton is currently the youngest in the general assembly, but it's been 100 years since another man his age was elected. Jasper County's Robert Abernathy was only a month younger than Deaton when he was elected back in 1908. Dirk Deaton says his age didn't seem to be a factor to the voters. It was his work ethic and dedication to the people.

"Age has never been much of a concern for me. It wasn't for the voters I don't think. They were more interested in what I believed, and if I'd represent them and fight for them in Jefferson City,” says Dirk Deaton, 159th Dist. State Rep Elect.

24 year old Dirk Deaton is the 159th District State Representative Elect. Even from a young age, Deaton says he has always known he wanted to study politics, but it wasn't until he was a student at Missouri Southern State University that he received the foundation for his political beliefs.

"I remember, and that was several years ago now, checking out from the collection here at the Southern library, The Law by Frederic Bastiat who was a French economist. And articulated the principles of the government and the laws that it passes should only be there to protect people's life, liberty, and property. Learning those ideas and coming to know the ideas of liberty and freedom those values through the written word here at the Southern Library and on my own that was very formative to bring me to a place where I had these principles and values that I wanted to articulate and advocate for,” says The Law by Frederic Bastiat.

And learning these foundations gave Deaton his platform as he campaigned to the 159th District. Now, he says he knows exactly what he stands for when he heads to Jefferson City.

"I'm not just going up there and checking which way the wind is blowing. I actually believe in something and principles, and in limited government and the rights of man, individual liberty, and these are things I'm very passionate about,” says Deaton.

And fun story, when Dirk was at Noel Elementary School, former State Rep Marilyn Ruestman spoke to the kids. He says she gave him her business card, and on the back she wrote him “best wishes to Dirk from Marilyn!” He says he still has the card to this day.