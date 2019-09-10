MO Special Session centers around court ruling affecting auto sales

The special session kicked off at noon on Monday.

The issue centers around a Missouri Supreme Court ruling affecting auto sales.

The legal decision earlier this summer limited how drivers can use the sale of a car to impact the sales tax for buying a new vehicle.

It restricted the number of cars allowed.

“It will be limited to one vehicle, so we’re going to go back and in a unique way change the statute to keep things the same as they are now,” explained Missouri State Representative Cody Smith.

…In other words, to allow the sale of multiple vehicles.

A vote is expected in the next couple of days.