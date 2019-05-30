MO Senator Roy Blunt tours storm damage in Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - It's now been one week since tornadoes swept through the four states from Jay, Oklahoma to Golden City, Missouri and several sites in between.

Crews are driving the impact zone picking up yard debris when mother nature allows. And there's still a lot of work to do to clean up Carl Junction neighborhoods.

Senator Roy Blunt commended volunteer groups and individuals who have been pitching in to help victims of the May 22nd storms. He's optimistic the incident will qualify for federal aid, but also pointed to the importance of neighbor helping neighbor after a disaster.

"They really do tend to bring strong communities together and make strong communities stronger. People that rebuild, that rebuild together are stronger because of it. And we've seen that happen in this area before and I'm sure we're seeing that happen again," says Missouri Senator Roy Blunt.

As the cleanup continues, debris must be separated for disposal. Trucks from Asbell Companies are picking up brush left at the curb, but construction waste must be taken offsite. Both Republic Services and Jordan Disposal are offering a discount for CJ residents with proof of address.

They are still looking for volunteers to help.