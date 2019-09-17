MO Senate unanimously passes vehicle sales tax bill

On Friday, “House Bill 1” was passed.

It allows residents to use the money made from selling multiple vehicles to credit against sales tax when buying a new vehicle. Previously, you could only use the money made from selling one vehicle.

Supporters say this will greatly help offset tax liability for 2,000 to 3,000 Missourians.

Governor Parson called lawmakers back to work for a special session to address the issue last week.

Parson says he is pleased with the overwhelming bipartisan support in getting the bill passed swiftly. It will take effect ninety days after Parson signs it into law.