MO School Safety Task Force releases report showing recommendations for classroom safety

MISSOURI – Campus safety is in the spotlight as a state task force issues recommendations for classrooms across Missouri.

It ranges from mental health support to stricter security measures. The task force report says that while Missouri schools are generally safe overall, there’s still more that can be done.

Called the Missouri Governor’s School Safety Task Force, it recommends an armed school resource officer in every school. The report also calls for resources to keep students out of the juvenile justice system and more mental health support. Carthage Schools already have a mental health clinic at the high school and focused on the issue through the “Vision 2022 and Beyond” goal setting project.

“How to provide mental support for our children. And I, my gut feeling is something is going to happen this school year to continue to look at ways to help our kids and our staff to address our mental needs.” Dr. Mark Baker, Carthage R9 Supt.

The report didn’t stop with physical security.

It also pointed to the cyber security risk to Missouri students, saying that many K-12 schools are significantly unprepared to protect privacy. The list of potential problems also touched on emergency operations, technology and legal issues.

