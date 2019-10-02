MO reports fewer railroad crossing fatalities compared to 2018 numbers

Missouri is seeing fewer deadly crashes at railroad crossings.

Operation: Lifesaver says there has been one fatality so far this year, compared to eight in 2018.

The trend includes Jasper County, which is one of the areas targeted for reductions this year. Jasper County has seen just one crossing crash this year with no injuries or deaths. Sheriff Randee Kaiser hopes drivers will continue to give crossings extra attention.

“Rail crossings are obviously very unforgiving,” Kaiser explained. “When a train comes through they can’t stop–it takes them a mile or more to get stopped. So obviously, you need to use a high degree of caution at those types of crossings.”

In 2018, Missouri saw a total of 52 accidents at rail crossings, which was twelfth in the nation.