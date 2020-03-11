MO Medical Marijuana Patient Licences Growing by the Day

FILE – This Jan. 28, 2019, file photo shows marijuana buds in Akron, Ohio. Several county attorneys are pressuring Utah to scrap its plans for a state-run medical marijuana dispensary system, arguing the system would put public employees at risk of being prosecuted under federal drug laws. Attorneys from Salt Lake and Davis County said Tuesday, July 30, that current plans to use local health departments as pickup points for medical marijuana would make county employees de-facto drug dealers. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released the numbers on medical marijuana patient licences in the state as well as the county breakdown.

According to the county chart, between 501 and 1000 medical marijuana patient licenses were distributed for Jasper County. The highest number of approved applicants can be seen in St. Louis and Jackson counties, between 2001 and 2533 for each.

Out of the 42,060 applications received by the state, 38,667 were approved. The table below these breaks down the statistics more by type of applications.

You can read more on the topic here on the DHSS website.