MO medical marijuana form now available on state website

JOPLIN, Mo. - Missouri is a step closer to the sale of medical marijuana, with the release of an application form.

The state website links to the physician certification application.

It details the patient and doctor information, along with the qualifying medical condition like cancer, epilepsy or glaucoma.

The form includes a recommended dosage and that the physician believes the patient would benefit from treatment with marijuana.

These forms can be submitted for state approval starting July 4th.

You can see the physician certification form by clicking here.