MO medical marijuana application date moves up

The launch date is moving up several days to submit a medical marijuana application in Missouri.

The deadline to start applying has switched from July 4th to June 28th. That includes forms for both patients and caregivers.

To apply, you must fill out the state’s online application. It also requires a physician’s certification form showing that you qualify as well as any registration fees.

It costs $25 for patients and caregivers to submit their request … and $100 for a cultivation registration.

