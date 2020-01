FILE – This Monday, May 20, 2019, file photo, shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow. Louisiana is becoming the first Deep South state to dispense medical marijuana, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to therapeutic cannabis. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released the list of dispensaries that were approved and denied in the state.

In total, 192 licenses were approved for marijuana dispensaries with 24 dispensaries in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Final Score and License List

Seed-to-sale facilities certifications are to be announced January 31st.

The Missouri DHSS full website can be accessed here.