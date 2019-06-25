MO Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe requests disaster declaration for state recovery from weekend flooding

MISSOURI —

The Missouri lieutenant governor has requested a disaster declaration to help residents across the state recover from weekend flooding.

Mike Kehoe requested President Donald Trump issue a major disaster declaration to assist residents and businesses in 41 Missouri counties. The declaration covers the flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms beginning on April 29 and continuing throughout the spring.

Governor Parson said joint preliminary damage assessments done by numerous state agencies examined 1,650 homes. 953 of them were destroyed or sustained major damage.

The assessments also showed that 125 of 251 businesses that were examined had been destroyed or sustained major damage.

The declaration covers 41 counties including Barton and Jasper counties.