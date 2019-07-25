MO Lt. Gov. Kehoe stops in Sarcoxie as part of Buy Missouri initiative

SARCOXIE, Mo. – Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe stopped in Sarcoxie for a visit to the Heritage Oak Facility Wednesday morning.

The visit is part of the Buy Missouri Initiative, promoting companies that manufacture various products within the state. Heritage Oak currently employs more than 100 Missourians and will soon join the program. As a member, the company will be added to an online directory of companies involved with the initiative. The list targets Missouri consumers, encouraging them to take their needs to those businesses, which ultimately keeps their money inside the state.

“It’s fascinating as you get around the state and you find these companies like Heritage Oak that nobody knew was in their own backyard a lot of times. We continue to be amazed at the companies and the products that are made here in Missouri.” Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, Missouri

“Anytime we’ve got an opportunity to tell what we can do and how we can support the local community or our state, I think it’s going to be a benefit to us long-term for sure.” Zac Shepherd, Heritage Oak, LLC. President

More than 250 different companies in 74 counties are involved in the program. Enrollment into the Buy Missouri program is free for any business wishing to participate.

Applications can be completed on their website.