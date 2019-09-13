MO lawmakers research policies in hope to combat gun violence

The Speaker of the Missouri House says he hopes to have a proposal aimed at combating gun violence ready to debate next year.

Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr says some GOP lawmakers are researching what other cities have done to reduce bloodshed as they develop the proposal.

House minority leader Crystal Quade says shes unaware of any involvement by Democratic lawmakers in Haahr’s effort and that she would be interested in seeing what issues the Republicans want to focus on.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says a crime-fighting plan will be announced soon.

But he has cautioned he wants to protect the second amendment rights of Missourians.